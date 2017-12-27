The video will start in 8 Cancel

Sergi Canos admitted he was frustrated not to find the target in Brentford's 2-1 win over Aston Villa but all he really cares about was the three points.

The Spaniard was named man of the match after an impressive display where he gave Alan Hutton one of the hardest evenings of his career.

His performance richly deserved a goal but the closest he came to finding a net was when he struck the bar.

However, his frustration was only minor as Lasse Vibe proved the winner in the second half to continue Brentford's momentum.

He told Sky Sports: “It's so frustrating but the most important thing is Lasse is scoring again and we're winning.”

Canos also hailed the supporters for providing him with an amazing feeling, describing it as unbelievable.

He added: “It's an amazing feeling. You can see the emotion of Boxing Day, live on Sky – unbelievable.”