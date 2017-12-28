Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It is Slavisa Jokanovic's wish that Ryan Sessegnon once again turns his back on links with the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham and stays with Fulham in January.

But, the Whites boss admits the teenager's future is out of his control.

Jokanovic said: "It's nice for him [to be linked with the top clubs] and for the club too. And if you want to say, it's nice for myself, I must be satisfied because big clubs are interested in our player.

"I wish he is going to stay with me, but it's not in my control. I believe he's a clever man, believe the people around him are clever enough, he's played more than 50 games, he's 17, I know in the past in the last summer there's been interest around him but he took the decision to stay with us, a fantastic decision in my opinion!"

And Jokanovic believes the young star has time on his side to go and play for one of the top clubs and does not have to do it right now.

He added: "At the end of the day he's only 17, he's got time, there's 18, or 19, 20 or 21 that could be better for him to be playing some of the biggest clubs.

"I try not to mention this name so many times. I expect he won't listen to anything that I say, he'll be ready for the Hull game and push like he does for all the games.

"The future for this kid is bright, I don't know when some news will happen. Right now this kid plays so well, I can't control this situation."

And Jokanovic has so much faith in the youngster that he believes he will be a future England international.

"We believe he's going to be an important player in this country and in the future for the English national team."