Ryan Manning says he's keeping his lack of first team action in perspective after a 'whirlwind' 2017.

The midfielder has struggled for regular game time in Ian Holloway's side this term, having not featured since November in a hectic schedule.

But speaking to Get West London, the 20-year-old said he'd have bitten your hand off if he was told he'd be in this position 12 months ago.

Speaking about his lack of first team football, Manning said: "I kind of look at it in terms of how far I’ve come in the last year.

"I don’t want to let frustration take over because if you’d said to me at the end of 2016 that a year later I’d be frustrated at not playing for the first team I’d have said ‘you’re crazy’, and that’s how I’m looking at it.

"Just to be training with good players means I’m learning and improving every day, regardless of whether I’m playing or not. For now the focus is going in every day and making sure I’m getting better."

It seems crazy that the Republic of Ireland under-21 star was only just breaking into the first team squad at this time last year, and Manning admits that the last year has been beyond all expectations.

He said: "It’s been a mental year! Looking back on it it’s been unbelievable. I’ve come so far from where I was in December 2016. To establish myself in the first team fold was all I wanted to do and I’ve done that so the focus is moving on to the next step and playing regularly for QPR.

"Last year was unbelievable; I achieved a lot but also had the ups and downs of first team football in that year. It’s been a good experience and has taught me a lot.

Manning has tough competition for his place in midfield due to the form of Josh Scowen, Massimo Luongo and Luke Freeman, and says he needs to focus on his own game.

"It is difficult because every professional player wants to play football, but I can have no complaints. The three boys who have been playing in midfield are playing at the top of their game, and that’s the way football is. Part of the game is waiting for your opportunity and making sure I grasp it when it comes in the next few weeks.

"I have to work on my own game and better myself. It’s about what I do, not about worrying what others are doing. I just need to get better myself and eventually if the gaffer feels I can be an asset, he’ll bring me in."

