There are some cracking cup ties to look forward to this weekend as the FA Cup reaches the third round stage, with Merseyside rivals Liverpool and Everton kicking off the weekend tonight (Friday).

Championship side Derby Country are also in action as they travel to face Manchester United, but can the Rams cause an upset at Old Trafford?

Where will the shocks be made as fans up and down the country gear up for one of the most eagerly-anticipated weekends in the domestic football calendar?

Our team of reporters across the south east have given their views as to who may be the giant-killers this time around, and which teams may fall victim to a cup upset.

South East and Cambridge (SEACAM) Head of sport Lee Wilmot

There are no non-league sides in the third round of the FA Cup. That, in itself, is a shock.

So we're going to have to look elsewhere for some magic.

Third round weekend - one of the best football weekends of the year.

As well as Derby are playing, I can't see them beating Manchester United tonight, so we go to tomorrow and there are plenty of potentials.

Bournemouth are struggling in the Premier League and I don't think they'll be taking the competition seriously. At home to Wigan, I think the Latics could very well earn a replay, you know.

Southampton's woeful run will go on, I fancy Fulham to beat them at Craven Cottage, while Carlisle could do over Sheffield Wednesday.

Slavisa Jokanovic vows to respect the FA Cup as he prepares to face Premier League Southampton

Crystal Palace club writer for the Croydon Advertiser, Robert Warlow

It could be a case of deja vu for David Moyes when he takes his West Ham United side to face Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup this weekend.

Back in 2003, Nigel Jemson was the hero for the Shrews as they dumped Moyes' Everton side out of the famous competition at the same stage, winning 2-1 to progress to the fourth round.

It was the shock of the round back then, and with Shrewsbury impressing in League One and West Ham coming off the back of two games in midweek, who would bet against the Shrews taming the Hammers this weekend?

There is the potential for other shocks too, with fellow Premier League strugglers West Brom away at Exeter City and bottom side Swansea City travelling to Championship leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers, although a win for Wolves would hardly be considered a shock.

(Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United and Stoke City, whose manager Mark Hughes is under pressure, also have banana skins against Luton Town and Coventry City respectively, while Championship sides Fulham and Bristol City will both fancy their chances of an upset against Southampton and Watford respectively.

As for Palace, who go head-to-head with fierce rivals Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium, I think it will be a close battle, and may well go to a replay.

Watford club writer for the Hertfordshire Mercury, Matt Storey

A quick scan down the fixture-list and there are a number of ties, perhaps games that are under the radar slightly, that stick out as potential cupsets.

Managerless Sheffield Wednesday are in a really bad place, having lost 3-0 to Burton Albion, and a trip to Carlisle United looks difficult, even if the Cumbrians have lost two games in a row.

Sticking with League Two, Coventry City sit third in the league and will fancy their chances against Premier League strugglers Stoke City.

That will also be the case in deepest Devon, as Alan Pardew continues to look for his first win as West Brom manager with a trip to Exeter City

Paul Tisdale is one of the longest-serving managers in the country and he will be quietly confident of continuing Pardew's miserable start.

I'm backing all three sides to enjoy home advantage and upset their visitors.

Also, expect plenty of moans about changes and empty seats. That's par for the course now.

Emiliano Marcondes gives his first impressions of Brentford as he eyes debut against Notts County

Charlton Athletic club writer for Kent Live, Clive Youlton

The third round of the FA Cup always throws up a couple of upsets although these days, the word ‘shock’ has almost been written out of the script given clubs’ propensity to rubbish the competition by playing under-strength teams.

I have picked out four games where I think there could be a surprise.

Burnley are going well in the Premier League and I predict they will beat Man City over two games.

Likewise with Luton Town against Newcastle United, although I accept I may look as mad as a Hatter with my prediction.

I will also take Exeter City to beat West Brom in one hit, say 2-1, while Wigan Athletic are a class act in League One and will beat Bournemouth the Vitality Stadium, by a couple of goals.

My reasoning is that Bournemouth won’t be that bothered, which is sad, but staying in the Premier League outweighs winning a trophy.

Digital football writer Scott Trotter

The FA Cup has two Friday night matches and I believe both will go to a replay.

Liverpool vs Everton a feisty derby with two managers that look certain to clash after their previous meeting. Liverpool will be lax going into a game at the bottom of their priorities. Everton will tackle hard and grab a goal.

Klopp will get sent to the stand for some heavy metal shouting at the referee before Ashley Williams gets sent off and gives away a penalty late on. I will say 1-1 with plenty of yellows.

Manchester United vs Derby; two second placed teams that already seem out of the title race - 15 and 12 points behind in their respective divisions. I don't see either investing anything into the cup.

A cagey affair, with lots of running and a moody Mourinho press conference after a scrappy Derby goal. I will go for 1-1 but a contender for worst game of the weekend.

Fulham club writer for Get West London, Ryan O'Donovan

Liverpool will come out on top in the Merseyside derby, despite Mo Salah and Sadio Mane jetting off to Ghana for the African Football Player of the Year award. I can't see past Jurgen Klopp's men for this one and I think they'll win 2-0.

Elsewhere, I reckon Derby could pull off an upset against Manchester United - they're in good form and Jose Mourinho has a habit of playing weakened teams in the early stages of the cup.

(Image: Paul Burgman)

As for Fulham, I'm backing them to see off Premier League side Southampton at the Cottage and progress to the fourth round.

Queens Park Rangers club writer for Get West London, Phil Spencer

The FA Cup third round is often littered with fallen giants and this year looks set to be very much the same.

Cup upsets seem to be increasingly common with more and more teams choosing to rotate their squads, and it looks set to be the same this weekend.

There a few a contenders for a cup upset, including Peterborough away at Aston Villa, Blackburn at home to Hull and Fulham against Premier League Southampton.

I'd also be backing Bristol City to pull off an upset against Watford. Lee Johnson's side are in a really good place at the moment, sitting second in the Championship and in the final four of the Carabao Cup, meaning they'll fancy their chances against the Hornets.