Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The news of Steven Caulker's departure from QPR was met with a refreshingly positive response; with the consensus being that the decision was the definition of 'mutually beneficial'.

Since arriving at Loftus Road for £8million, the former England international had been tainted with the pressure of his own price tag, leaving expectations ridiculously high for a player who was, after all, just 22 years old at the time.

The defender had been around the block by the time he arrived in west London, having enjoying various loan spells, breaking into the team at Tottenham Hotspur and enjoying a season with Cardiff City in the Premier League; all with the added bonus of winning his first England cap at the age of 20.

Having been thrust into the limelight at such a young age, it would have been a remarkable achievement to continue progressing at such a rate after he joined the Hoops in the summer of 2014.

While expectations were high, a series of issues away from football affected the defender's ability to settle into life at Loftus Road, leading him to make just 54 appearances for QPR in three-and-a-half years; a statistic which is naturally frustrating for QPR fans.

Caulker joined the club at a time when the club were picking players like a kid in a candy shop, and with the England international among the highest earners at the club, it only heightened the expectations on the defender's shoulders.

While the frustrations of the fans are understandable, It's worth stating that some things are more important than football, and a person's wellbeing should always be the most important thing.

QPR manager Ian Holloway says he 'can't wait' for Millwall return

After a spell on the sidelines, Caulker has worked hard to get himself into a place where he is ready to move on with his career; and with so much water having gone under the bridge, it seemed only right for both sides that the two parties shook hands and went in their separate directions.

Caulker was the club's highest earner and a breakthrough to mutually terminate the defender's deal will have been a good decision to free up a substantial chunk of the wage budget as the Hoops look to continue the rebuilding process of their squad.

As for the man himself, the timing of his departure looks to be ideal, with clubs looking to do some January shopping, he's put himself in the shop window to try and attract a new club for him to kick-start his career.

A move for the defender will be a huge gamble for whoever comes in for him, but if it pays off then the club will be rewarded with an international-quality defender on a free transfer.

Having turned 26 today, the defender now has the opportunity to rebuild his career with his best years still very much ahead of him; and I'm sure everyone would like to see him get back to his best and enjoying his football once more.