QPR prepare to face MK Dons this weekend, hoping to put an end to a torrid run of form in the FA Cup.

The Hoops can match the Plymouth Argyle's record of having the most third round exits (49), a record which Ian Holloway will be keen to avoid.

Holloway has hinted at making changes for the clash, and the manager of the League One side, Robbie Neilson, says it's an opportunity for his team to build some morale.

Speaking ahead of the game, Neilson said: "It's an opportunity to go and impress. We'll go there looking to put on a performance for the fans that are coming down. It’s about winning football matches and we haven’t been doing that. We have to keep working hard to turn things around."

Meanwhile Ian Holloway couldn't hide his excitement about the competition.

He said: "The FA Cup is a magnificent competition. It’s been belittled in recent years, because the Premier League is seen as the be all and end all nowadays. It’s a fantastic competition though, because it involves our whole country. Whoever you play; wherever you play – it’s the FA Cup!"

