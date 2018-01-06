The video will start in 8 Cancel

QPR were knocked out of the FA Cup after losing 1-0 against League One strugglers MK Dons at Loftus Road.

It was an even affair, until a moment to forget for Josh Scowen set up Ousseynou Cisse who curled the ball around Alex Smithies to give the visitors the lead.

A disappointing result, but how did we rate the Hoops?

QPR starting XI

Alex Smithies - 6

An average first half as Smithies struggled with a couple of crosses into the box. Couldn't have done much more with Cisse's goal.

Jordan Cousins - 5

Had an alright game at right wing-back, but replaced by Pawel Wszolek at the break.

Alex Baptiste - N/A

Lasted just 10 minutes before being replaced by Grant Hall.

Nedum Onuoha - 6

Put in a couple of decent early blocks and looked solid throughout.

Jack Robinson - 6

Had a decent enough game. Fired a shot over the bar from close range in the second half. Looked to play long raking ball forward but to no avail.

Jake Bidwell - 7

Had a good game, getting forward and looking to get the ball in the box at every opportunity.

Ilias Chair - 7

Slotted neatly into midfield, looking comfortable in possession. Had a good shot before half-time which went just wide of the mark.

Josh Scowen - 6

Looked comfortable in this game, dominating the midfield with a string of strong challenges. Also added to the attacking play, breaking out of midfield and firing an effort at goal early in the second half.

Made a howler as he kept the ball in play but passed straight to Cisse who bent his effort past Smithies.

Luke Freeman - 8

Floated a couple of excellent early crosses which couldn't be converted. Grew into the game and looked like QPR's biggest threat throughout.

Paul Smyth - 6

Looked fired up from the first whistle giving the defence no time on the ball. Should have had a penalty on 30 minutes as he was clearly pushed to the ground in the area.

Nearly brought QPR level after winning the ball in the opposition penalty area but his cross is cleared from the line.

Matt Smith - 7

Was a real presence in attack, causing the defence problems. Managed to get on the end of several crosses into the box, but couldn't direct his headers beyond the keeper.

QPR Subs

Grant Hall - 6

Replaced Alex Baptiste after just 10 minutes. Tasked with marking Chelsea youngster Ike Ugbo but coped with the responsibility well.

Pawel Wszolek- 7

Replaced Jordan Cousins at the break. Provided more attacking intent down the right flank.

Ebere Eze - 6

Replaced Ilias Chair on the hour and almost scored with his first touch as his fired effort was blocked.

But how would you rate the QPR players? Have your say using our player ratings tool!

