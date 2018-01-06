Good afternoon and welcome to Loftus Road!

We're here for the FA Cup third round clash between QPR and MK Dons.

It's been quite a week for the Hoops, starting January with a 2-1 victory over Cardiff City courtesy of new kid on the block, Paul Smyth.

We've also seen Yeni Ngbakoto and Sean Goss leave the club, with several more expected to follow during the transfer window.

After a frantic Christmas period, it's expected that Ian Holloway will shuffle the pack for today's game, with the likes of Ryan Manning, David Wheeler and Ebere Eze all expected to play some part.

We'll have all the action from Loftus Road, so simply open your browser and we'll take care of the rest!

