Good afternoon and welcome to Loftus Road!
We're here for the FA Cup third round clash between QPR and MK Dons.
It's been quite a week for the Hoops, starting January with a 2-1 victory over Cardiff City courtesy of new kid on the block, Paul Smyth.
We've also seen Yeni Ngbakoto and Sean Goss leave the club, with several more expected to follow during the transfer window.
After a frantic Christmas period, it's expected that Ian Holloway will shuffle the pack for today's game, with the likes of Ryan Manning, David Wheeler and Ebere Eze all expected to play some part.
We'll have all the action from Loftus Road, so simply open your browser and we'll take care of the rest!
Just one change for QPR
QPR have made just one change for the visit of MK Dons in the FA Cup third round.
Ilias Chair replaces Massimo Luongo in midfield, while starlet Ebere Eze is named on the bench after returning from his successful loan spell at Wycombe Wanderers.
MK Dons team news
QPR team news
Who do you think Ollie should start against MK Dons?
Good afternoon
Welcome to Loftus Road for the afternoon’s FA Cup third round clash!
Team news is on the way in 20 minutes or so, and we’re expecting a number of changes to Ollie’s team.