We're live from Loftus Road for the Championship clash between QPR and high-flying Cardiff City.

The promotion contenders find themselves in fourth position in the table, just a point off the automatic promotion spots.

Josh Scowen says it's important that QPR strengthen their squad as January transfer window opens

The afternoon will also see the return of Neil Warnock and Junior Hoilett to west London, but both bound to get a lively reception.

It hasn't been the most productive Christmas period for the Hoops, who will no doubt be looking to start 2018 in the best possible way.

