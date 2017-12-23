Good afternoon and welcome to Loftus Road!

It seems a long time ago since the 3-1 defeat to Leeds United, and after correcting their away form, QPR will be hoping to restore the solid home form which saw them through the early part of the season.

This afternoon's opposition are high-flying Bristol City, who currently sit in third place in the Championship.

Lee Johnson's side will be high on confidence after their Carabao Cup heroics against Manchester United midweek; with Ian Holloway's side hoping to take advantage of a cup hangover.

The Hoops have had four days more rest than the Robins, who are likely to field a similar XI to that which conquered Jose Mourinho's side.

A win will start the festive period on the best possible manner, and with four games coming up in just nine days, it's an excellent opportunity to pull away from the lower reaches of the table.

As usual, we'll be on hand to bring you team news, build-up, action and analysis as the afternoon unfolds.