Good afternoon and welcome to Loftus Road!
It seems a long time ago since the 3-1 defeat to Leeds United, and after correcting their away form, QPR will be hoping to restore the solid home form which saw them through the early part of the season.
This afternoon's opposition are high-flying Bristol City, who currently sit in third place in the Championship.
Lee Johnson's side will be high on confidence after their Carabao Cup heroics against Manchester United midweek; with Ian Holloway's side hoping to take advantage of a cup hangover.
The Hoops have had four days more rest than the Robins, who are likely to field a similar XI to that which conquered Jose Mourinho's side.
A win will start the festive period on the best possible manner, and with four games coming up in just nine days, it's an excellent opportunity to pull away from the lower reaches of the table.
As usual, we'll be on hand to bring you team news, build-up, action and analysis as the afternoon unfolds.
Full time: QPR 1 Bristol City 1
Bristol City building the pressure in the closing stages.
Cauley Woodrow nearly gets Bristol’s second.
GOAL! QPR 1 Bristol City 1 (Reid penalty)
A questionable penalty but Bobby Reid fires the visitors level.
Alex Smithies is keeping QPR in this one.
Joe Bryan swings the ball in and Bobby Reid’s header is tipped over the bar.
A fantastic save as Hordur Magbusson’s free-kick is tipped away by Alex Smithies.
Jack Robinson makes an excellent headed clearance to relieve the pressure on QPR.
Matt Smith replaces Idrissa Sylla.
Conor Washington replaces Bright Osayi-Samuel.
Some neat footwork from Luke Freeman sets up Idrissa Sylla who’s effort is blocked.
This one is reaching boiling point after the Freeman/Leko exchange.
Bright Osayi-Samuel chases the ball, nods it to Freeman who tees up Wszolek but his effort is topped wide for a corner.
Jonathan Leko booked after a clash with Luke Freeman.
So close to a Bristol leveler.
Josh Brownhill’s effort comes back off the post and is cleared for a corner, with Bobby Reid’s followup being cleared off the line.
Aden Flint goes closer as he heads the ball just over the bar.
A ball from Matty Taylor to Joe Bryan was well intercepted by Pawel Wszolek who clears the danger.
We're back underway at Loftus Road!
Half-time: QPR 1 Bristol City 0
QPR deserved that goal. They’ve been the better team for much of the first half, looking strong and energetic.
Nathan Baker hits an effort high over the bar as Bristol City look to get back into this before the break.
GOAL! QPR 1 (Flint OG) Bristol City 0
Bristol City defender Aden Flint nods Luke Freeman’s free-kick into his own net.
Bidwell breaks free of his marker after a free-kick from Onuoha, but his effort goes high and wide.
Luke Freeman starting to get into the game after a quiet start, linking up well with Pawel Wszolek on the right.
QPR building momentum here as Pawel Wszolek’s ball from the right is cleared from the toes of Idrissa Sylla.
A diagonal ball from Scowen leads to a corner, which is cleared away by Bristol who move forward on the counter.
The threat was dealt with by Massimo Luongo who won the ball back on the flank.
Alex Baptiste hooked in an excellent cross which was cleared by Bailey Wright for a corner.
A threaded ball from Josh Scowen finds Idrissa Sylla, who’s effort is parried by Frank Fielding.
Scowen has started brightly in midfield.
A great ball into Matty Taylor is intercepted by Alex Baptiste. A fast start from the visitors.
Kick-off
We’re underway at Loftus Road!
Here come the teams
The festive hits are in full flow at Loftus Road. If only they served mulled wine instead of watery coffee...