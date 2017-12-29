The video will start in 8 Cancel

QPR are set to be without midfielder Josh Scowen as they prepare to travel to The Den for tonight’s clash with Millwall.

The former Barnsley man was sent off for a second bookable offence In the Hoops 0-0 draw with Ipswich Town on Boxing Day.

Jamie Mackie is another player who is doubtful for the clash, after Ian Holloway confirmed he was being assessed for a glute injury, meaning this evening’s trip might come too soon for him.

James Perch and Joel Lynch remain sidelined, with the former closing in on a return in January.

Bright Osayi-Samuel, who started against Bristol City on December 23, is in contention to return to the starting XI, alongside the likes of Matt Smith, Conor Washington and Ilias Chair who are also pushing for a start.