QPR under-23s have named a strong side to face Charlton Athletic at Harlington this afternoon.
The starting XI includes Joel Lynch and James Perch who will be looking to improve their match sharpness ahead of a potential first team return.
Also included, are the likes of Ryan Manning, Aramide Oteh, Bright Osayi-Samuel and Ebere Eze.
Eight of the 11 players are deemed to be first team stars, and they'll be looking to make a real impression against the Addicks as they look to force their way in Ian Holloway's squad for this Saturday's trip to Burton Albion.
QPR U23s: Dieng, Furlong, Williams, Owens, Lynch, Perch, Manning, Eze, Oteh, Shodipo, Osayi-Samuel.
Subs: Akinola, Bowman, Tilt, Kakay.