Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ryan Manning has hailed new kid on the block Paul Smyth after he burst onto the scene at QPR.

The former Linfield man made his first team debut against Cardiff City last week, and topped off match-winning display with a goal.

(Image: Getty Images Europe)

Speaking to Get West London, Manning hailed the work ethic of Smyth, saying he knows how difficult it can be to settle into a new country.

He said: "Everyone was delighted for him.

"He’s come in and is working as hard as he possibly can. He just need to apply himself in training and listen to what the coaches say every day and try to get. The gaffer obviously felt he was good enough to get an opportunity and all Smythy can do is perform and show what he can do.

"He’s a very good player and I was delighted for him to get the rewards for the hard work he put in.

"I know how difficult it is to move away from home and fair play to him.

"He knew what he had to do when he came over. He’s had a lot of experience playing first team football in Ireland so I think, to an extent, he knew what he had to do.

"He’s a hard-working lad and just had to apply himself every day. Everyone will say it at the training ground, he’s one of the hardest working lads we have and he got his rewards for his hard work and dedication."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .