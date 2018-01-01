The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

QPR manager Ian Holloway says he isn't surprised by Cardiff City's success, as he prepares to welcome the Bluebirds to Loftus Road.

Neil Warnock's side currently sit fourth in the Championship, and Holloway has praised the Cardiff boss for the job he's done.

Speaking to the QPR website, he said: "Neil’s done a fantastic job with the squad he’s put together there, the belief he gives them and the way they set up.

“The way their front three or four have been working for them has been unbelievable.

“They’re big, they’re strong and Neil deserves the success. He knows what he’s doing and he knows how to set a team and club up. He knows how to get his staff going and he knows how to motivate people.

“So am I surprised by their success? Absolutely not. But I think we’ll have a good chance of taking them on.”

He added: “They’ve lost three in a row - we want to make that four.

“Every game is massive at this level. And this is another big one for us on New Year’s Day.”