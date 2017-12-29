Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

QPR manager Ian Holloway says he can't wait to return to The Den as his side prepare to face Millwall.

It's safe to say that Ollie isn't the most popular man in South Bermondsey after his ill-fated spell in charge of the Lions, and says his side will need to be ready.

Speaking to QPR's website, he said: "Millwall will try to turn us, they will play from back to front really quickly with good skill, into (Steve) Morison, into (Tom) Elliott, for (Lee) Gregory to run in behind.

“They have got lots of ability and whenever they cross it they get four men into the box, so full credit to them.

“They will back that up with a high press, with a midfield four that will get at you. What we have to do is deal with that.

“People say the Den is a tough place to go but I have won there a lot so I can’t wait. I know what my players can expect and I will be selecting the team accordingly.”

If the 2-2 draw at Loftus Road is anything to go by, it's bound to be a hostile atmosphere at The Den, and Holloway says the challenge is for his team to play the game and not the occasion.

“It’s a fantastic challenge for us and what the players need to do is not be distracted, focus on the game and nothing else.

“Millwall have got a very good team and I’m very pleased for them - but I want to go there and win!”