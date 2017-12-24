Ian Holloway says he's had three letters of apology in recent weeks regarding incorrect decisions which have cost his side.
The Hoops were stung by a controversial decision as Bristol City were awarded a controversial penalty in their 1-1 draw at Loftus Road, and Ollie said this bad luck is a bitter pill to swallow.
he said: "It’s very difficult. The biggest issue that we’ve all got here is that I’ve had three letters in recent weeks saying ‘sorry you should have had a penalty at Bolton’, ‘sorry you should have had a penalty at Barnsley’, and ‘sorry it wasn’t a penalty against Aston Villa’.
Five talking points to arise from QPR's draw with Bristol City; including a questionable penalty, a potential departure and a new striking option
"The thing that is annoying is that I believe there are easy ways to solve this that we as a game should be pushing for.
"Eventually I believe we’ll get what we deserve."