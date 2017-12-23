Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

QPR manager Ian Holloway has said that Lee Johnson epitomises what can happen when a club keep the faith with a manager.

The Bristol City manager's position was under huge pressure 12 months ago, but he's now seen as a hero after seeing off Manchester United in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals and sitting in third place in the Championship this term.

Speaking of the Robins' achievements, Holloway told QPR's website: "What they’ve done is remarkable. They’ve a bunch of fresh, young players running around.

“This time last year, their fans didn’t want their manager. But now look. It just goes to show that you need some changes, some freshness, and some younger lads in there.

“Bobby Reid has been sensational and has never scored as much as he has done this year. And I’ve always liked Jamie Paterson. They’ve got a real good freshness about things.

“They will be full of confidence after their incredible mid-week win against United so it’s important that we get about them and we take this game to them.

“We’ve done well against the higher-placed teams this season and I believe that, with the defence back on track and players returning to full fitness, we’ll continue to improve as a group.

“We’ve got rid of the away-day hoodoo – now I want to take on a Bristol City side who have enjoyed a great season so far.

“With a busy festive schedule, we’ve the chance to very quickly get closer to where we want to be. I believe our players deserve to be higher up the league – but we’ve got to earn that right.

“What you have to have is togetherness, and I think something’s growing – I think something’s coming.”