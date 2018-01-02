The video will start in 8 Cancel

QPR manager Ian Holloway has hailed the impact of club captain Nedum Onuoha after his return from injury.

The former Manchester City man missed the first half of the season with a torn hamstring, and speaking about Cardiff City's injured star Michael Morrison, Holloway says he can relate to Neil Warnock's woes.

He said: "They’re going through a sticky period but are a really good team. It’s so tough in this Championship.

"It’s never been tougher, but what Neil’s got there, he’s missing out with his big centre-half Morrison, the skipper; I had no Nedum (Onuoha) for a while and we could hardly win a game.

"He’s back we look solid and now we believe we’re going to score. It’s about getting the balance right."