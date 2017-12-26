Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

QPR manager Ian Holloway says he was disappointed to only take a point in their 0-0 draw with Ipswich Town.

The Hoops looked threatening on the attack but lacked quality in the final delivery, meaning the Tractorboys were able to hold firm for the duration.

Speaking after the game, Holloway said: "It was an exciting 0-0; a few incidents, lots of chances but we’ve got to take some of them.

"I’m delighted that we held ourselves together and managed to create them, but I think it’ll come with the people that I’ve got.

"I thought Mick’s team defended our crossing very well. It wasn’t for lack of movement you couldn’t argue the choice of ball. You don’t be as a good a player as he was and not pass that on.

"We know it was tough but as an away performance, to only get one point out of that I’m a little disappointed, to be honest. We looked quite a good team today. That’s four points we’ve taken off Ipswich. I hope that between now and the end of the season, whoever we’ve lost to we’ll come round with at least three points off everyone."