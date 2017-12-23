The video will start in 8 Cancel

QPR manager Ian Holloway has bemoaned the penalty decision which cost his side against Bristol City.

The Hoops looked good value for their 1-0 lead against the high-flying Robins, before a questionable penalty, scored by Bobby Reid, drew the visitors level.

Speaking after the game, Holloway said it was 'incredibly harsh.

He said: "I’m bitterly disappointed. We’re all so aggrieved at the penalty decision.

"We had by far the better of the first half and got ourselves in front. The goal when it came was no more than we deserved.

“We played really well in that first period. We stopped them from doing the good things they did against Manchester United on Wednesday.

“They improved after the break as you’d expect from a very-good side. They changed shape and threw the big man (Flint) up top from centre-half.”

“I can’t for the life of me see how he’s (referee Andrew Madley) given a penalty.

“If it’s for a foul on [Nathan] Baker then I can’t believe it – it’s incredibly harsh. If it’s for a foul on Flint then I can’t believe it because his own man took him down."

Despite only coming away with a point, Holloway was full of praise for his players.

He said: "But I’m proud of my boys. We’d have lost that game last season.

“It’s a point apiece. But I felt we deserved more. I can’t fault our performance at all.

“We threw our bodies on the line. We played our hearts out. They played for the badge and they made me proud.

“We’re having to come through adversity because some of the decisions going against us are hurting us at the moment.

“If we keep fighting and things fall our way, then we’ll come through this.”