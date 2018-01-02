The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jamie Mackie is set for a prolonged period on the sidelines with a back injury.

The QPR forward is set to undergo spinal decompression surgery later today and is expected to be out for two to three months.

(Image: Getty Images Europe)

Speaking of the injury, Head Physio Matt May told www.qpr.co.uk: "Jamie has bulged a disc in his back, that's pressing on his nerve. He's got to have a spinal decompression.

"It's the kind of injury that can happen to anyone - the body at some point fails.

Neil Warnock says Cardiff City should have had a penalty against QPR

"He'll need to rest and allow for the healing to take place initially, and then he can focus on getting back to full fitness."

The 31-year-old has been a regular for QPR this term, scoring four goals in 20 appearances.