QPR forward Jamie Mackie has been left out of today's matchday squad against Ipswich Town.

The 32-year-old has missed the last three matches against Leeds United, Birmingham City and Bristol City after receiving a straight-red card in the away trip to Preston North End.

Although his suspension has been served, the club have confirmed that Mackie misses out with a glute issue.

The extent of the injury is not yet known but the forward is undergoing an assessment to detail the extent of the injury.

In his absence, Ian Holloway has selected Idrissa Sylla to lead the line, while Conor Washington, Matt Smith and Bright Osayi-Samuel settle for a place on the bench.