Feltham-born Steven Caulker has left QPR by mutual consent.

The 29-year-made just four appearances for the Rs this season, having played 54 times in all competitions for the west London outfit since signing in the summer of 2014.

He started out at Tottenham in 2009 and was loaned to Yeovil Town, Bristol City and Swansea City before signing for Cardiff City where he played one season.

Caulker signed a four-year contract at Loftus Road after leaving the Welsh side and was subsequently loaned to Southampton and Liverpool.

The defender’s career has been beset with mental health problems, alcoholism and gambling and he admitted in an article in the Guardian published in June that he had previously contemplated suicide, and spent time hating himself.

His departure from Rangers prior to the transfer window will not come as a surprise to fans and as a free agent, Caulker is now free to move elsewhere, with the smart money said to be on linking up with his former boss Brendan Rodgers at Celtic, who he worked with at Swansea.