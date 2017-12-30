Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

QPR manager Ian Holloway has hailed defender Grant Hall after he made his first start in eight months.

The defender has suffered with tendinitis, and after he appeared to be limping late on, Holloway said he hoped the 26-year-old will have come through the game unscathed.

He said: "Considering how long he’s been out it didn’t look like that, other than at the end when he was limping around, so hopefully we’ll make sure he’s not injured again.

"Robbo was ill, I wouldn’t have changed him and with Scowen missing I might have put Grant Hall in there for this game; but I wasn’t allowed that choice.

"I was delighted the lad got through it and I’m hoping and praying that he’s going to be fine, because the nature of the injury that he’s had for the last six or seven months is one we’re all hoping that he doesn’t get a recurrence of, but we’ll have to wait and see."