The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

QPR have apologised for their choice of programme cover for the Bristol City game.

The Rangers' matchday publication features manager Ian Holloway, decked out in Christmas jumper, with the background of a Daily Mirror headline from 1967, which reads 'Goodbye Brentford'.

The story is related to their failed takeover attempt 50 years ago, which would have seen the Bees go out of business. Rangers wanted to move into Griffin Park, which boasted a greater capacity at the time. The Bees knocked down the Royal Oak stand in the 1980s and built the Brook Road stand, which greatly reduced the capacity.

However, Brentford fans rallied and stopped the bid but ill feeling towards Rangers has remained since that period.

And Rangers head of media Ian Taylor has said it was not the club's intention to incite anyone.

He wrote on Twitter: “Just to clarify the reasoning behind tomorrow's programme cover.

“This season marks 100 years since QPR first played at Loftus Road – and we're picking out the key moments from our time at LR.

“This isn't about inciting anyone – just charting our history at LR in chronological order. We apologise if this has caused offence but this really wasn't our intention.

“Earlier in the season, we paid tribute to Peter Gilham and Ryan Woods in the programme, wishing them our very best and received a personal message of thanks from Mark Devlin at Brentford FC. I hope this clears things up.”

The Brentford fans were less than impressed when they saw the programme cover. You can read a selection of the fans' tweets below.