A questionable penalty decision gifted Bristol City a point as they fought back for a 1-1 draw at Loftus Road.

QPR were deserving of all three points after dominating play, leading Aden Flint to head into his own net from a Luke Freeman free-kick.

The visitors pushed in the second half and were gifted a penalty which saw them come away with a point.

A frustrating finale for the Hoops, but how did the players perform?

Alex Smithies - 8

Made a good early save and looked solid throughout, putting his mistake against Birmingham behind him. Kept his side in the game with a fantastic save from Hordur Magnusson's free-kick.

Pawel Wszolek - 7

Looked dangerous going forward, using the width of the pitch to whip the ball into the box.

Alex Baptiste - 6

Had a solid game in defence, but also showed a willingness to add to the team's attacking play, supporting Wszolek down the right.

Nedum Onuoha - 6

Decent enough display. Always looks somewhat uncomfortable with the ball at his feet but did what he needed to do.

Jack Robinson - 6

Looked comfortable with the ball at his feet, and always looking for a forward pass up to the strikers. Coped well defensively with the pace of Bristol's attack, making several excellent headed clearances in the second half.

Jake Bidwell - 6

Broke free on a couple of occasions down the left, but his delivery let him down.

Massimo Luongo - 6

A typically combative display from the Australian international. Used his power and experience to dominate the midfield and stop Bristol breaking with pace.

Josh Scowen - 8

Made a strong start, putting himself about and looking to make things happen.

Luke Freeman - 8

Had a decent opening but struggled but make his mark on the game in open play. He was instrumental in the opening goal, whipping in a fierce free-kick which was nodded in by Aden Flint.

Freeman was the main man in the second half, getting stuck in and creating numerous chances.

Bright Osayi-Samuel - 7

Looked lively early on as he orbited around Idrissa Sylla in attack. Had a good early chance which was saved, but looked strong and mobile in attack before being replaced by Conor Washington.

Idrissa Sylla - 6

Plays the typical poachers role, acting as a focal point in the box but offering little in the build-up. I feel he needs to add more goals to his game to justify his incluson.

Substitutes

Conor Washington - 6

Introduced in place of Osayi-Samuel. Had limited opportunity to make an impression but chased the ball down well.

Matt Smith - 6

Replaced Idrissa Sylla halfway through the second half but didn't do a great deal to impact the game.

Grant Hall - N/A

Not on the field long enough to be rated.

But how would you rate the team? Have your say using our player ratings tool below!