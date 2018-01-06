Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Notts County boss Kevin Nolan admitted his players were quick to exploit Brentford boss Dean Smith's decision to make eight changes to the side that lost at Wolves in midweek.

And said the "special chemistry" at the club was behind his League Two side's 1-0 FA Cup third round win against the Championship side.

"They made a lot of changes to their normal line-up and we thought we could exploit that and I'm delighted to say we did," said Nolan.

"I don't think the players who came in for them underestimated us, but we knew they might not be as fluent as the usual team."

Brentford hit the woodwork twice and dominated possession but it was Jon Stead's 65th minute angled drive that separated the sides and took the Magpies into the fourth round for the fourth time in six attempts.

Nolan said: "The changes hindered them but they are still a very good side and I thought we were worthy winners. Yes, we rode our luck at times but we had a game plan and we stuck to it.

"I was delighted for the fans who were behind us from start to finish. There is a special chemistry at the club right now between the players, and between the players and fans and management, and all of that is working in our favour."