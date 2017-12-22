Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Norwich City vs Brentford.
We will be bringing you all the action as it happens from Carrow Road and you will not miss a thing.
The Bees will be looking to return to winning ways after a defeat at Hull on December 9 and a 0-0 draw with Barnsley last weekend.
The Canaries will be looking to bounce back from a 1-0 defeat at Leeds last weekend but did win, against Sheffield Wednesday, last time they were at home.
We will be bringing you team news, match updates and analysis throughout the afternoon as the Bees go in search of three points and look to climb the table.
The page refreshes automatically so there is no need to reload this page, so sit back relax and enjoy our coverage of Norwich vs Brentford.
Full time. Here are the player ratings
Norwich pull one back through Nelson Oliveira and sets up a grandstand finish.
Josh McEachran replaces Kamo Mokotjo
It’s the 12 songs of Canos from the Brentford fans at the moment. There’s nine minutes plus stoppage time to go
Pritchard booked for diving
Brentford have been strong all night but Mario Vrancic, when clean though, hits the bar
Sergi Canos comes on for Florian Jozefzoon
Norwich roll the dice and Josh Murphy and Jamal Lewis replace Marley Watkins and Marco Stiepermann
Neal Maupay booked for diving. It was blatant. Deserved yellow card. Would have been a two match ban otherwise
Brilliant crossfield ball from Yoann Barbet but Florian Jozefzoon’s touch let him down.
Romaine Sawyers is in the book for taking out Alex Pritchard
Brentford substitution: Neal Maupay replaces Lasse Vibe
How high do you want the goal? Oliveira hits the ball so high, it hits the roof of a two tiered stand!
We’re back underway. Norwich with the first attack and Alex Pritchard fires wide. Christoph Zimmermann replaced Grant Hanley at the break
That’s half-time. Norwich fans are fuming. Brentford are delighted and and they deserve their lead.
Former Bee Alex Pritchard was getting pelters from his own fans as he takes a corner. Bentley deals with the danger and a counter attack nearly makes it three.
GOAL! BRENTFORD DOUBLE THEIR LEAD!
Lasse Vibe is at it again. Norwich at sixes and sevens at the back and the Dane tucks home. Home fans calling for Delia’s head
GOAL FOR BRENTFORD
LASSE VIBE PUTS BRENTFORD IN FRONT! Great work from the Bees. Vibe gets clear and slots home.
Brentford break and Yoann Barbet’s shot is straight at Gunn
Norwich with some great chances. First, Nico Yennaris clears off the line. Then Dan Bentley makes a brave save. Finally, a headed effort from Klose goes just wide.
Chris Mepham is having a good half here. He’s made two crucial interceptions now.
Romaine Sawyers fires over. Brentford are playing some good football here. They need to be more clinical though.
Two great chances there. Lasse Vibe’s cross is met by Ollie Watkins’ header and it’s brilliantly saved by Angus Gunn. The stopper makes a good save from the follow up
Chris Mepham has saved Brentford there. Kamo Mokotjo lost the ball. Mepham was faced with a one on one situation and brilliantly dealt with the pressure to win the ball back.
Norwich starting to find their feet and peg Brentford back but the Bees are sticking to their game plan so far.
Andreas Bjelland takes the ball out of defence and tries to get Brentford going but the move breaks down.
Brentford should be ahead. Ollie Watkins cuts inside and lashes a shot from the edge of the box that strikes the post. Lasse Vibe tries to followit up but he can’t direct his shot on target. He’ll feel he should have done better.
We’re off and underway here in Norfolk. Brentford fans making themselves heard.
Sergi Canos’ name is applauded as it is read out
Norwich and Brentford’s teams enter the arena to Parklife.