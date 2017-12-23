The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brentford made the perfect start to the Christmas period after they claimed a fine 2-1 victory at Norwich on Friday night.

The Bees produced an excellent first half performance, with the Canaries limited to one goalmouth scramble from a corner, and went into half-time 2-0 up.

Both goals came from sublime Romaine Sawyers passes to Lasse Vibe. The first was brilliant and the Dane guided the ball home. The second, soon after, was world class and the veteran striker made no mistake.

Brentford fashioned chances in the second half, with Norwich desperate to try and come back into the game, but were denied by the brilliant Angus Gunn.

Nelson Oliveira gave the Bees a scare in the 90th minute when he fired home from the edge of the box to setup a grandstand finish.

But, Brentford held on to take a deserve victory and increase the pressure on Daniel Farke.

You can have your say on how the team performed by rating the players below and check back later to see who was deemed the star man.