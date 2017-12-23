Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brentford produced a superb performance to claim a 2-1 victory at Norwich with Lasse Vibe scoring twice.

The Danish striker could have had an early goal but mistimed his shot after Ollie Watkins' magnificent effort thundered back off the post. The forward then saw his header brilliantly saved.

But the Bees took the lead as Romaine Sawyers played in Vibe who tucked home with deadly precision.

Norwich had spells where they threatened, notably forcing a good double save from Dan Bentley soon after the goal but Brentford hit them on the break.

Sawyers' pass for Vibe's first was excellent but his second was absolutely brilliant and the Dane curled home.

The second half was a quieter affair but came to life in stoppage time as Nelson Oliveira tucked home but Brentford, this time, held on.

Below are seven talking points to emerge from the contest.

Never write the Bees off

(Image: PA)

Looking at the team sheet last night, the trip to Middlesbrough in September came to mind where injuries had bitten Brentford.

And, much like that day, it was a performance that showed the strength in depth that Dean Smith's squad possess.

Norwich are, in fairness, a side in transition and it will be interesting to see if the Canaries' board stay the course in what will be a chastening season for fans expecting more.

They reminded me of Huddersfield in David Wagner's first season as they got to grips with what he wanted.

But, from a Brentford perspective, they showed their quality and the pace they have going forward, which has always been their strength.

The team work hard for each other and you can see there is a very clear understanding of what is required. Players can come into the side and do a job in a variety of positions. With more consistency this is a squad that can go places in 2018.

It's not deja vu all over again

(Image: PA)

Admit it, you were slightly nervous when Norwich pulled a goal back in stoppage time, given what has happened this season, notably at QPR.

This time, however, Brentford got their heads together and made sure that it would not be a repeat of what happened in W12.

It meant that the Christmas period got off to the best possible start and, with winnable fixtures coming up, a strong run could see them climb the table further.

Sublime Sawyers

(Image: Paul Burgman)

For me, Romaine Sawyers was Brentford's man of the match. He was superb from start to finish.

The ball for Lasse Vibe's first goal was excellent as he found the gap in the Norwich defence.

The second though was absolutely brilliant. It was a delivery that would not look out of place at the highest level and the likes of Jack Wilshere, Mesut Ozil, Kevin De Bruyne and co would be proud of that delivery.

Indeed, if they had done it, we'd have been seeing replays of it for the rest of the Christmas period. I could happily watch Sawyers' pass for the rest of the day.

He has also developed as a player considerably. He'd be the first to admit he needed time to adapt to the demands of the Championship. However, he is now showing he can be a leading player at this level.

It was also worth noting that he made the tackle that he missed at QPR in the dying seconds of the game.

Mighty Mepham

(Image: Getty Images Europe)

Running Sawyers a close second was Chris Mepham. I was having a chat about who the star man was after the game and Mepham's name was regularly mentioned.

There's a big difference in his performances now to just a couple of months ago and he's shown he has all the right talent and attitude to succeed at Championship level or higher.

When he was needed, he was there to make key tackles at the right moment. But it was the way he got on with the rest of his job with minimal fuss that most impressed me.

Dean Smith has always said that it's those in possession of the shirt that have to keep it and Mepham has certainly made a convincing case to start against Aston Villa, regardless of whether captain John Egan is fit to play or not.

Nice job Nico

(Image: Paul Burgman/Press-Photos.com)

Nico Yennaris did a solid job at right back but, given the fact he hasn't played that position for the best part of two years, it is of greater credit to him.

He'd be the first to admit his best position is in midfield but he looked as if he had been playing at right back all season.

Yennaris is a player that gets less credit than others from supporters but he is a key player in this side.

Vibrant Vibe

(Image: PA)

Lasse Vibe now has four goals for the season but, when you consider the limited playing time he has had due to injury, that is an excellent return.

He can frustrate at times and he snatches at certain chances but when he gets the right ball in the right place he is deadly.

There is a chance he can force his way into Denmark's World Cup squad and I'd love to see him do it.

He's an intelligent person and player who knows his game exceedingly well. I personally feel a new contract is merited but, as of yet, no progress has been made on that score.

Naughty Neal

(Image: Paul Burgman/Press-Photos.com)

I hope Dean Smith has words with Neal Maupay over his disgraceful, and unnecessary, dive to try and win a penalty.

At 2-0, there was absolutely no need for him to do that. If he'd successfully conned the referee, he'd have been facing a two match ban.

Given Brentford's record at taking penalties, there would certainly have been no guarantee that they'd have scored and a missed spot kick could have put life into Norwich.

It was the only disappointment on what was an immensely positive night for the club.