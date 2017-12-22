Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brentford produced a superb performance to claim a 2-1 victory at Norwich with Lasse Vibe scoring twice.

The Danish striker could have had an early goal but mistimed his shot after Ollie Watkins' magnificent effort thundered back off the post. The forward then saw his header brilliantly saved.

But the Bees took the lead as Romaine Sawyers played in Vibe who tucked home with deadly precision.

Norwich had spells where they threatened, notably forcing a good double save from Dan Bentley soon after the goal but Brentford hit them on the break.

Sawyers' pass for Vibe's first was excellent but his second was absolutely brilliant and the Dane curled home.

The second half was a quieter affair but came to life in stoppage time as Nelson Oliveira tucked home but Brentford, this time, held on.

Below are how the Bees rated at Carrow Road.

Dan Bentley – Did everything he had to do well. 7

Nico Yennaris – Having not played at right back for over a year, to perform at such a high level is a credit to him. 8

Chris Mepham – He has improved considerably in the last two months. A superb performance. 8.5

Andreas Bjelland – Marshalled Mepham extremely well and looked after his own game nicely. 7

Yoann Barbet – Produced a strong performance at left back. 7

Ryan Woods – A Woodsian performance. 8

Romaine Sawyers – Two superb passes for Lasse Vibe's goals. A brilliant performance. 9

Kamo Mokotjo – A strong performance in the middle of the park. 7

Florian Jozefzoon – Looked slightly ring rusty at the start and tired towards the end with Sergi Canos replacing him. 7

Lasse Vibe – Will feel he should have done better with an early chance but made up for it with aplomb. 8.5

Ollie Watkins – Was unfortunate not to be on the scoresheet as he was denied by the post and a brilliant save from Angus Gunn. 8

Substitutes

Neal Maupay – Got himself booked for a needless dive in the penalty area. At 2-0 up, risking a two match ban if it had been given is unnecessary. 5

Sergi Canos – Keen to show what he could do to the Norwich faithful. 7

Josh McEachran – Not enough time to earn a rating. N/A