The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ryan Sessegnon has played the most minutes of any Fulham player so far this season.

The 17-year-old sensation continues to show his quality and scored twice as Fulham beat Ipswich Town 4-1 on Tuesday night.

But there will be no rest for the youngster, despite the temptation to change things with it being FA Cup third round weekend.

Manager Slavisa Jokanovic has already admitted that he will be "respecting the competition" and Sessegnon will not be getting a rest, mainly because the boss believes there's no one to take his place.

He said : "No, I do not rest him, that opportunity does not exist. If he's not left-back he plays winger, if he's not winger he plays left-back, he's at a great level in form.

"There was the opportunity last season for me to care about them, now I'm a little bit less caring!"

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .