Brentford's new individual development coach Lars Friis has outlined the role he will be undertaking at Jersey Road.

The Dane was appointed to the role last week and he will be working with the club's leading youngsters to try and bridge the gap between the B team and the first team.

Chris Mepham has made the step up this season and the club have targeted another one making the step up between now and the end of the campaign.

Some positions will have a clearer vacancy were a player to leave or suffer an injury but other areas, especially in midfield, appear blocked for the club's youngsters.

Friis explained his role to the club's official website, saying: “It is a quite unique one. The aim of the job is to take part of the individual training for the young ones who need to take the next step or settle in with the first-team.

“I will plan and structure, day in day out, with daily training sessions on and off the pitch. I need to take care of them and have chats with them to try and reach the dream together with them. I have short and long-term targets.

“We have players already playing at the first-team level, Saturday after Saturday, but they are still young.

“They are closer to being there but then you also have young guns who are further away from the first-team.

“You will see some of them, like Chris Mepham, going straight into the first-team and playing as he is now and you’ll also see players working hard on the pitch for the future.”