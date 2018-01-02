Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Neil Warnock says Cardiff City should have had a penalty in their 2-1 defeat against QPR at Loftus ROad.

Former-Hoop Junior Hoilett had a late goal ruled out for offside, with the referee and assistant referee deliberating over whether the ball to the forward came from a Cardiff player or QPR's Josh Scowen.

Speaking after the game, Warnock said he thought they got it wrong.

(Image: Getty Images Europe)

He said: "We’re bound to be deflated; I know I’m a positive person but the referee’s in a good position, I’ve been to see him, he thinks it was deflected and it’s clearly (Josh) Scowen who played the ball so we do feel aggrieved.

"He asked the assistant who played the ball, and I don’t think he knew. He said it might have been deflected which would mean it was offside, but it wasn’t, Scowen just played the ball.

Ian Holloway says he plans to build QPR attack around Ebere Eze as he returns from Wycombe Wanderers

"It’s hard enough for us to score goals without having officials chalking them off wrongly, it’s very deflating.

I’ll have to have a look at what we’re doing. We must be running over these black cats at the moment; that’s three or four games where we’ve had crucial decisions going against us. I’ve never known it as poor as it is at the moment."