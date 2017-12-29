The video will start in 8 Cancel

QPR were deservedly beaten 1-0 by Millwall at The Den.

The hosts were the better team for large spells, and deserved their lead when Steve Morison headed them in front in the second half.

But how did we rate the QPR team?

QPR starting XI

Alex Smithies - 6

Made a fantastic first half save to deny Saville but could have done better to stop Morison's goal.

Pawel Wszolek - 6

Looked threat going forward on the right, but occasionally caught out by O'Brien who was pushing forward from full-back. Replaced by Matt Smith on the hour.

Alex Baptiste - 6

Had a decent game, but had problems marking the lively Lee Gregory.

Grant Hall - 6

Looked comfortable in his first start back for the club. Looked to get on the ball and start moves from the back.

Nedum Onuoha - 7

Looked solid in the defence, taking a no-nonsense approach to clearing his lines. Did well to clear Meredith's second half cross from the goalmouth.

Jake Bidwell - 7

Hit a couple of excellent diagonal balls up to Sylla in attack, while also looking solid in defence. Had a couple of efforts in the first half where he came close to getting the opener.

Massimo Luongo - 6

Played a slightly more conservative role in midfield, but coped relatively well.

Jordan Cousins - 6

Started slowly as QPR's midfield was overwhelmed by Millwall's. Grew into the game but and passed the ball well, spreading it to the flanks.

Luke Freeman - 7

Looked cool under pressure in the middle of the park, and increasingly stamped his authority on the game, looking the most likely to create something in the first half.

Bright Osayi-Samuel - 5

Looked slightly off the pace, mis-placing his passes and take a second too long to get the shot away. Brought off for Aramide Oteh.

Idrissa Sylla - 6

Showed some neat touches early on and looked to do hold the ball up and alleviate pressure.

Subs

Matt Smith - 6

Brought on for Pawel Wszolek just before the hour mark but had a limited impact on the game as he came up against an equally physical Millwall defence.

Headed a good chance wide from Luke Freeman's late corner.

Aramide Oteh - 6

The youngster was brought on in place of Osayi-Samuel for his debut and looked lively.

David Wheeler - N/A

Not on the field long enough to make an impact.

But how did you rate the Hoops? Have your say using our player rating tool!