Good evening and welcome to The Den!

We're here for Millwall vs QPR in what is bound to be a feisty encounter in South Bermondsey.

The previous encounter at Loftus Road didn't disappoint, as the sides played out a 2-2 draw in what was arguably the best atmosphere of the season.

Of course, the main sub-plot to the evening's kick-off is Ian Holloway's return to South London, where I'm sure he's preparing himself for a rough ride from the home support.

And let's not forget that the two sides go into the game with just goal difference separating them; meaning the result could propel one of the team up the table.

As ever, we'll be on hand with all the build-up, action and analysis from what I'm sure will be a an encounter not to be missed.