We're here for Millwall vs QPR in what is bound to be a feisty encounter in South Bermondsey.
The previous encounter at Loftus Road didn't disappoint, as the sides played out a 2-2 draw in what was arguably the best atmosphere of the season.
Why QPR's decision to offload former Tottenham and Swansea man Steven Caulker is the definition of 'mutually beneficial'
Of course, the main sub-plot to the evening's kick-off is Ian Holloway's return to South London, where I'm sure he's preparing himself for a rough ride from the home support.
And let's not forget that the two sides go into the game with just goal difference separating them; meaning the result could propel one of the team up the table.
As ever, we'll be on hand with all the build-up, action and analysis from what I'm sure will be a an encounter not to be missed.
A screwed shot by Morison is deflected out for a corner.
We're back underway at The Den
Half-time: Millwall 0 QPR 0
Millwall building the pressure at the end of the half...
After a great attacking move by Luke Freeman, Grant Hall does well at the other end to stop Steve Morison going through on goal.
The game has taken a scrappy turn as we near the half-way mark.
QPR are misplacing too many simple passes to put a real stamp on the game.
A great ball in by Freeman is headed towards goal by Bidwell who is denied by Jordan Archer.
A great bit of play tees up Jed Wallace who fires his effort just wide.
QPR are occasionally looking to play the ball long to Sylla, but on this occasion he’s caught offside.
Lee Gregory does well to turn Baptiste in the box but his effort is deflected out for a corner.
Alex Smithies makes a fantastic save with his feet to deny George Saville.
Cousins finds Bidwell on the left flank, but he over-hits his cross.
A threaded ball by Baptiste finds Wszolek who cuts back to Osayi-Samuel in the area, but he takes too long to bring the ball down and get a shot away.
Millwall are very much in control of this, dominating the midfield area.
It’s easy to say, but there’s a big Scowen-shaped gap in the middle of the park.
Jake Bidwell runs forward and drills an effort over the bar.
Pawel Wszolek lets fly from 30 yards but volleys wide of the mark.
Bright Osayi-Samuel received the ball out wide but gets his pass to Sylla all wrong.
A great bit of play from QPR breaks down. Wszolek played a cross-field ball to Bidwell, before he did the same to find Sylla who brought the ball down and hit a weak effort at goal.
Sylla certainly looks up for this one.
Massimo Luongo lets fly from 30 yards but his effort goes high over the bar.
Millwall looking good in possession, playing it around the midfield with ease.
Millwall have appeals for a penalty waved away.
The follow-up sees an effort from O’Brien go just over the bar.
Some great build-up play from Aiden O’Brien and Jed Wallace nearly set up a chance on a plate, but QPR scramble the ball away for a corner.
The Millwall fans near me are addressing Holloway in a way that can only be described as borderline rude...
An attack down the right by Wszolek and Baptiste leads to a goal-kick for Millwall.
Kick-off
We’re underway at The Den.