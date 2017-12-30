Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Millwall manager Neil Harris has hailed QPR, saying they did well to knock them out of their stride.

The hosts came away with a 1-0 victory after Steve Morison's second half header, and Harris said it was a typical London derby.

Speaking after the game, he said: "It’s a great evening for us because we got three points. There was an added spice about the game because of Ollie coming back to his old club, so the atmosphere was generated off that and it was a brilliant atmosphere within the stadium. I certainly though QPR played their part both on the pitch and off the pitch.

"I thought it was a great London derby. It lacked a bit of quality at times but there was tackles,A aggression and huge credit to QPR because there’s not many teams who’ve come here and knocked us out of our stride at times; but my boys find a way at The Den.

"It was going to be decided by a mistake, a moment of quality or it would peter out into a 0-0, and that moment of quality was provided by Jed Wallace and Steve Morison doing what he’s done best over the years."