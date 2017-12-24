Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

QPR striker Matt Smith says the team were left 'a little bit confused' after the referee awarded Bristol City a late penalty at Loftus Road.

Smith was one of a number of players in the mix which resulted in the spot-kick which gifted the Robins an equaliser in the 1-1 draw in west London, and despite asking for an explanation, Smith said he was left 'dumbfounded'.

Speaking to Get West London, he said: "I think we were a bit unfortunate with the nature of the penalty.

"We were curious as to who had allegedly bundled Flint over, but he didn’t seem to give us a real answer, so we were left a little bit confused if I’m honest with you.

“We tried to speak to him but he didn’t really want to speak to us, or answer us for that matter. It’s his prerogative at the end of the day. All we wanted to know for our own sanity was who had bundled him over, but we didn’t get that answer so we’re a little dumbfounded.

"We’re disappointed that it went in late, but on the balance of play it was a good point.

"Bristol are flying high and are buoyant after the win over Manchester United, so it was up to us to manage them and I thought we did a good job of it.

They had their spells, particularly in the second half but we defended well and were resilient, showing glimpses of quality throughout the game.”