Luke Freeman has said that luck doesn't seem to be on QPR's side after their 1-0 defeat to Millwall at The Den.

The Hoops were punished by a clinical piece of play by the hosts, which saw Morison nod home the only goal of the game, and Freeman says they need to be more efficient.

Speaking to Get West London he said: "It was a tough place to come to as we knew it would be, but there wasn’t a lot in it.

"We were quite comfortable in the game, there wasn't a lot that was troubling us; I think there was one cross in the second half and they scored from it, whereas for us the chances didn’t come easy.

"It just seems to be how it is for us at the moment.

“We thoroughly enjoyed it because it’s the kind of place you want to go to; it’s a test.

"We had to stick to a game-plan but couldn’t play as much football as we’d like to."