The owner of Paul Smyth's former club has praised the youngster after his successful debut for QPR.

Roy McGivern, who is the Chairman of Northern Irish club Linfield, was a big fan of the 20-year-olds talents during his time at the club, and is pleased to see Smyth being rewarded with a chance in the first team.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Linfield chairman Roy McGivern said: “I’m delighted for Paul and not surprised because I could see his potential. It was great debut and hopefully he can nail down a regular place in the team.

“I was over visiting him a month ago and he was a little frustrated after not featuring for the first team but Les Ferdinand said he was looking fantastic in training and hopefully he can keep improving."

After bursting onto the scene at Loftus Road, McGivern also said that an opportunity to progress with the Northern Ireland international team could be a prospect for the youngster.

He said: "There could be an opportunity for him to become a senior international and we’d love to see that because watching players fulfil their potential is what football is all about.

"I know the Under-21 boss Ian Baraclough rates him very highly and it’s a real thrill for us to see a lad that has come through our academy, signing for us while in his school uniform, to now scoring for Queens Park Rangers.

“I know it can be difficult for our players to prosper in England or Scotland but I was confident Paul would settle in well and he is enjoying his life in London.

“He is flourishing in their full-time environment and we are missing him at Linfield because, as everyone knows, it can be difficult to replace that quality.”