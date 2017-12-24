Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bristol City manager Lee Johnson says his side could have had two or three penalties in their clash with QPR, but was unsure whether the awarded spot-kick was the correct call.

The referee adjudged that Aden Flint had been pushed in the penalty, although didn't disclose any further details on the incident sparking confusion in both camps.

But speaking after the game, Johnson said that the decision was not a contentious point.

He said: "I genuinely thought we should have had two, maybe three penalties before that. I’m not sure whether that one was a penalty but I think it was kind of like the straw that broke the camel’s back.

“At one point the centre-half was stripping Aden Flint and had his shirt over his head. There was another one where if it was anywhere else on the pitch it would have been a foul as he got clattered from behind, and finally the ref gave the third.

“I don’t think that can be a contentious point in the game because we thoroughly deserved the point due to the relentless nature of our attacking play.”