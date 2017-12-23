Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Lasse Vibe paid tribute to Romaine Sawyers for his fine assists for his brace as Brentford claimed a 2-1 win at Norwich on Friday night.

The Bees midfielder produced two magnificent through balls, the second of which was world class, to put the west Londoners 2-0 up.

And Vibe was full of praise for the midfielder who has set up a number of his goals so far this campaign.

He said: “I think we've got many players who can set up goals. Romaine is one of them. He always knows where I am.

“He's very clever. He's set up loads of goals for me and another two tonight. I'm very pleased for him that he's created chances. I'm pleased they went in and he got the assist.

Referring to the second goal, Vibe added: “Everything was perfect. As soon as he got the ball, we both knew where we were.

“There was a gap but he didn't play it. I thought the moment had gone. He kept waiting and it slowly opened up again and, as soon as it did, he put it in. I took a touch and it went in. It was nice seeing it going in.”

Vibe was withdrawn before the hour mark, which was early for a typical Dean Smith tactical substitution, but he insisted he was fine after the game.

He explained: “I'm all right. We talked about it before the game that I wasn't a 90 minute player today. It was all planned. I feel good.”

Brentford fans had a panic attack late on as Nelson Oliveira pulled one back and Vibe admitted he had flashbacks to the collapse at QPR.

He explained: “There were some pictures going through everyone's minds and we know where they're from. I

“think that was very pleasing for us to come away with the three points. It was a bit nervy there at the end.

“It did cross my mind, especially with the timing as it was similar to the QPR game. I think we slowed the game down there and kept them off.

“It's so important. It felt that we lost three points at QPR, although we only lost two.”

It also banished the memories of Brentford's last trip to Carrow Road, where they were beaten 5-0 and Vibe admitted recalling that post-match inquest gave him added motivation.

He said: “When I walked in the dressing room before the game, I hadn't thought about it before but walked in and realised that was where we sat for however long and discussed that loss.

“I personally wanted to not put myself in that situation again. It's a happy dressing room tonight.”