The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Lasse Vibe admitted it has been a tough season but he feels it is starting to come together for him.

The Brentford striker suffered a heel injury in August which kept him out for two months.

Having regained his place in the side and a brace against QPR, he suffered a hamstring injury in the 3-1 win over Fulham which sidelined him again.

His return to the starting XI at Carrow Road saw him find the net twice and lift his tally to four for the season.

Vibe said: “I feel good. I've had a tough season. I've never had those injuries in my life. It's good to get back on the scoresheet.”

There is a juicy carrot of a trip to the World Cup with Denmark hanging over Vibe's head and he knows he'd either have to continue his scoring run or his international team-mates suffer injury to earn a spot in the side.

He added: “I would love to go. I think I have a chance but it would take good form and maybe a couple of injuries.

“You don't pray for that but hope for the best for yourself.”