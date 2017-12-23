Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

QPR midfielder Josh Scowen has said the team's Christmas party was great for helping the squad to bond ahead of the Bristol City clash this afternoon.

The Hoops enjoyed a festive get together through the week after their long-awaited away victory over Birmingham City last week, and the midfielder has spoke of the benefits of having a Christmas party.

Speaking to Get West London, Scowen said: “It’s always nice to let your hair down, and getting a win last weekend made it even better. It’s only going to help all the boys get to know each other better because you get to see people in a different environment so it’s nice to relax and the boys are looking forward to the match."

QPR apologise for Bristol City programme cover as Brentford fans react angrily

QPR face a difficult test as they prepare to welcome high-flying Bristol City to Loftus Road this afternoon, but despite their Carabao Cup heroics against Manchester United, Scowen says the occasions suits the home side.

“It’ll be a massive test. They’ll be full of confidence after beating one of the best teams in the world, let alone England. I expect them to try and play football but we normally do better against teams who try and play that way so if we play our pressing game and put ourselves on the front foot I think we’re more than capable of matching them or beating them.

"Their league position last year was a bit false. They’ve got some good players and last year they were unlucky, but this time they’re right up there. The more they play together the better the understanding they’ve developed and that’s showing for them this year."