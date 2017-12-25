The video will start in 8 Cancel

It might be a time of relaxation and over-indulgence for families up and down the country, but not for the QPR squad.

After a frustrating 1-1 draw with Bristol City on Saturday, the Hoops aren't taking their foot off the gas as they turn their attention to getting three points against Ipswich at Portman Road on Boxing day.

Speaking to Get West London, midfielder Josh Scowen revealed what the QPR squad will be doing today; and it doesn't involve a leftover turkey sandwich and a nap.

He said: "We’ll be in training on Christmas eve then we’ll be off Christmas morning before travelling to Ipswich in the afternoon. We’ve got a training session up there and then we’ll be staying in a hotel so we can get a good night’s sleep before the game on Boxing Day."

It's a hard life being a footballer, isn't it?