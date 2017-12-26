Merry Christmas to you all!
After a day of family, food and films where else would you rather be on Boxing Day than watching your beloved QPR against Ipswich Town?
The Hoops enjoyed a morning with their families before getting down to business as they prepare for today's Championship clash at Portman Road.
Transfer talk: QPR could offer former Peterborough man Conor Washington as part of deal to sign Aston Villa and Sunderland target Jack Marriott Ipswich Town vs QPR LIVE: Updates and team news from Portman Road
Ian Holloway may well choose to rotate his squad with the fixtures coming so thick and fast, and will be boosted by the return of Jamie Mackie from his three-match ban.
There's bound to be a festive atmosphere, so if you aren't at the match, pour yourself a beer, grab some nibbles and we'll bring you all the action from the afternoon's match.
Full-time: Ipswich 0 QPR 0
Bright Osayi-Samuel curls an effort just over.
Matt Smith goes close as he hits a volley from 20 yards.
QPR under the cosh as the hosts push for a winner.
Ipswich appeals for a penalty are waved away.
Bersant Celina floats his free-kick just over the bar.
Red card
Josh Scowen is sent off for a second bookable offence.
Bright Osayi-Samuel replaces Jordan Cousins
A cross from Wszolek is deflected out for a corner.
Matt Smith is coming on for Idrissa Sylla
Ipswich are pressing here as Martyn Waghorn’s effort is blocked in the area.
The game has turned a little bit scrappy in the last few minutes, it could be decided by a moment of quality/luck.
A threatening run from Wszolek sees him in the opposition areas but the defender plays the ball off his shin and out for a goal-kick.
A nervy moment as a long ball bounces between Onuoha and Baptiste, but the Chief recovers well.
QPR starting to dominate again with some excellent passing out of midfield; once again just lacking that final ball.
An excellent break out of midfield from Freeman finds Cousins on the flank, who’s cross is nicked away from Sylla.
The second half is underway!
QPR very unfortunate to to have the lead after an excellent spell of pressure in the first half. As ever, it’s just that final ball which is keeping the score 0-0.
Half-time - Ipswich 0 QPR 0
Half-time at Portman Road with the scores level.
Callum Connolly lets fly from 30 yards and Smithies saves well.
Ipswich enjoying a spell of pressure before the break; a goal would be completely against the run of play.
Grant Ward replaces Teddy Bishop for Ipswich.
Some lovely play by Freeman finds Bidwell, who’s cross is volleyed high over the bar by Sylla.
A brief stoppage in play as Idrissa Sylla and Alex Baptiste receive treatment after clashing heads.
David McGoldrick comes agonisingly close to finding the top corner from 30 yards.
QPR really starting to dominate now, with Wszolek really taking the game to Ipswich.
A free-kick from Freeman finds Bidwell who’s effort is hit over.
A great break from Wszolek falls apart as he overhits the pass to Scowen.
Some nice build-up play involving Cousins, Luongo and Scowen comes to nothing as Ipswich clear and counter, winning a corner in the process.