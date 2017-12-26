The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

QPR lacked a cutting edge as they played out a 0-0 draw with Ipswich Town at Portman Road.

The Hoops dominated for large spells, with Jordan Cousins, Luke Freeman and Pawel Wszolek causing allsorts of issues for the Tractorboys, but just lacking that crucial final ball.

A decent display, but how did we rate the players?

Starting XI

Alex Smithies - 7

Forced into numerous excellent saves with shot from range.

Pawel Wszolek - 8

(Image: GetWestLondon)

Looked dangerous on the attack as QPR's only real width in the first half. Did well to break on a number of occasions but his final delivery let him down.

Alex Baptiste - 7

A typical no nonsense display from Baptiste, who defended well and tried to bundle his way into the box on several occasions.

Nedum Onuoha - 6

Looked solid enough, leading by example and putting his head in where it hurts.

Jack Robinson - 6

Had a decent first half, but looked nervy on a couple of occasions under pressure.

Jake Bidwell - 6

Had a difficult afternoon against McGoldrick, but coped well for the majority. Had an excellent chance in the first half which was well saved by Lialkowski.

Massimo Luongo - 6

Had a decent game in midfield, making QPR tick as he led the team forward in a dominant first half.

Josh Scowen - 5

Was booked early on for kicking the ball away and sent off late on for a second bookable offence.

Jordan Cousins - 7

Made a real difference in midfield providing legs and energy in the middle of the park. Broke out of midfield well on a number of occasions causing problems for the Ipswich defence.

Luke Freeman - 7

Grew into the more advanced role as the game went on. Started to make things happen as he dropped deeper into midfield. Nearly set Cousins up for a tap-in but the pass was intercepted, and struggled with his dead ball delivery.

Idrissa Sylla - 5

Had a couple of half chances, but was largely anonymous. A large part of his game is being in the right place at the right time; something he didn't do enough of, looking a second or two off the pace.

Substitutes

Matt Smith - N/A

Brought on for Idrissa Sylla, not on long enough to be rated.

Bright Osayi-Samuel - N/A

Brought on for Jordan Cousins. Not on for long enough to be rated.

How did you rate the QPR team? Have your say using our player rating tool!