QPR manager Ian Holloway says he will look to offload a number of players in order to pave the way to success for the club's youngsters.

Holloway handed a first start to Bright Osayi-Samuel against Bristol City on Saturday, and rewarded young striker Aramide Oteh with a place on the bench after a successful first half of the season with the under-23s, and says he's very excited with the club's prospects.

He said: "I’ve got some young ones who I’m very excited about, but in this window I’m going to have to try and make it a lot easier because there’s far too many numbers.

“Aramide, I’m delighted with what he’s done in training recently, really exciting. Bright Osayi-Samuel, I put him up front, he doesn’t know how to do that yet but I tell you what, he scared them to death.

"Conor Washington and Matt Smith were more than happy to sit there and get ready to come on and help me. We wouldn’t have had that before so well done to all of them.”