Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ian Holloway has revealed the reason for Steven Caulker's departure from QPR, putting it down to a clause in his contract.

The defender left the club by mutual consent, a decision which, according to Ollie, wasn't something he'd have ideally wanted.

Speaking after the 1-0 defeat to Millwall, Holloway explained: "Steven Caulker had a thing in his contract that if he played a certain amount of games, so I had to let him go.

"That’s not what I want to do really, if I could get him going because he’s been a terrific footballer in his life but we are where we are and we’ve got to keep moving forward."

The main focus of the January transfer window will be to trim the QPR squad which is among the largest in the Championship, but Ollie says he has plenty of options for how to strengthen the squad next month.

Why QPR's decision to offload former Tottenham and Swansea man Steven Caulker is the definition of 'mutually beneficial'

He said: "I’ve got some young kids who I’m going to get in the team and get them playing. They’re pretty bright and pretty fresh.

"There’s loads of things we can do; we have a whole scouting network that we’ve got to look at, but I’m going to do some things that in an ideal world I wouldn’t want to have to do, but that’s life."