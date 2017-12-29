Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

QPR manager Ian Holloway says that the first goal was always going to be crucial as QPR fell to a 1-0 defeat against Millwall.

The hosts were arguably the better side in a cagey affair, and Holloway said that losing the match came down to fine margins.

Speaking after the game, he summarised by saying: "They took a chance and we missed ours.

"It was a pretty robust game from both teams. Not that many chances so it was all down to who could take one. I’m sure Steve Morison will be delighted, I don’t feel quite the same as you might guess.

"Matt Smith had a good chance and so did Jake Bidwell but unfortunately at the minute we’re not making enough chances for the possession that we get, and we couldn’t dent them or the crowd.

"It’s all about the first goal, they got it and we didn’t. After that we huffed and puffed but couldn’t get going.

"Neil’s got them going well, they’re brilliant at home so well done."

Holloway was the victim of abuse from the home crowds from start to finish, but issued a muted response to criticism, saying: "I’m doing my job as I’ve always done it, and that’s it really. It’s what you’re paid to do.

Asked whether it’s sad to receive that such abuse from the fans who used to support him, Holloway simply said: “You pay your money, you make your choice don’t you?”